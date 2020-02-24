Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $57 Million Stake in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:NCLH)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:NCLH) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 975,918 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,280 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line were worth $57,004,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NCLH. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Motco raised its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 168.8% in the 3rd quarter. Motco now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 993.7% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 785 shares in the last quarter. Bell Rock Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Bell Rock Capital LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Norwegian Cruise Line alerts:

In related news, CAO Faye L. Ashby sold 1,786 shares of Norwegian Cruise Line stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.57, for a total transaction of $99,248.02. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 37,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,101,212.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Rio Frank J. Del sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.50, for a total transaction of $230,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 392,094 shares in the company, valued at $22,545,405. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,786 shares of company stock worth $551,928 over the last ninety days. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Norwegian Cruise Line stock opened at $46.97 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $55.34 and its 200 day moving average is $53.11. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. has a 1 year low of $45.64 and a 1 year high of $59.78.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NASDAQ:NCLH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on NCLH shares. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $71.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Nomura dropped their target price on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $68.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 target price (down from $65.00) on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, December 27th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Norwegian Cruise Line has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.73.

Norwegian Cruise Line Company Profile

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NCLH) is a global cruise company. The Company operates the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. The Company had 25 ships with approximately 50,400 Berths, as of May 1, 2017. The Company’s brands offer itineraries to various destinations around the world, including Europe, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Africa, Canada, Bermuda, Caribbean, Alaska and Hawaii.

Recommended Story: S&P 500 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NCLH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:NCLH).

Receive News & Ratings for Norwegian Cruise Line Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norwegian Cruise Line and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.