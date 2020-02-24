American International Group Inc. Has $1.49 Million Holdings in Evertec Inc (NYSE:EVTC)

American International Group Inc. cut its position in shares of Evertec Inc (NYSE:EVTC) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,703 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,163 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc. owned 0.06% of Evertec worth $1,488,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of EVTC. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Evertec by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,928,308 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $291,955,000 after buying an additional 158,378 shares during the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp grew its position in Evertec by 27.4% in the third quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 71,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,223,000 after acquiring an additional 15,300 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new stake in Evertec in the third quarter worth approximately $2,569,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Evertec by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 177,108 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,529,000 after purchasing an additional 2,870 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arabesque Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in shares of Evertec by 303.0% during the 3rd quarter. Arabesque Asset Management Ltd now owns 89,415 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,792,000 after purchasing an additional 67,230 shares during the last quarter. 79.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:EVTC opened at $33.31 on Monday. Evertec Inc has a fifty-two week low of $26.56 and a fifty-two week high of $37.38. The business has a 50-day moving average of $34.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.86 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.91.

In other news, EVP Luis A. Rodriguez-Gonzalez sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.06, for a total transaction of $416,780.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 56,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,809,626.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on EVTC shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Evertec from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. ValuEngine cut shares of Evertec from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th.

EVERTEC, Inc engage in transaction processing business serving financial institutions, merchants, corporations, and government agencies in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates in four segments: Payment Services – Puerto Rico & Caribbean; Payment Services – Latin America; Merchant Acquiring; and Business Solutions.

