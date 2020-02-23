Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Wyndham Hotels and Resorts provide hotel and resort chain. It operates primarily in Canada, Mexico, Colombia, Ecuador, Turkey, Germany, the UK, the Caribbean and Margarita Island in Venezuela. Wyndham Hotels and Resorts is headquartered in New Jersey, United States. “

WH has been the subject of a number of other research reports. TheStreet lowered Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Barclays dropped their target price on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $69.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.29.

Shares of NYSE WH opened at $59.06 on Friday. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts has a 12-month low of $48.53 and a 12-month high of $63.66. The company has a market cap of $5.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $59.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.78.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.81. The company had revenue of $492.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $493.19 million. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 24.70% and a net margin of 7.60%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts will post 3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Thomas Hunter Barber sold 3,091 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.62, for a total transaction of $178,103.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WH. KBC Group NV increased its holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 47,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,992,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 17,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,124,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 86,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,417,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 7,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,000 after buying an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. 91.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. The company licenses its hotel brands, including Super 8, Days Inn, Ramada, Microtel Inn & Suites, La Quinta, Wingate, AmericInn, Hawthorn Suites, The Trademark Collection, and Wyndham to hotel owners in approximately 80 countries.

