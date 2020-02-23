Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL) Downgraded to Hold at Argus

Argus downgraded shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on RCL. William Blair reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Nomura reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from a buy rating to a hold rating and raised their target price for the company from $125.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Buckingham Research downgraded shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the company from $158.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, SunTrust Banks decreased their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $157.00 to $156.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $141.15.

RCL stock opened at $106.11 on Wednesday. Royal Caribbean Cruises has a 1 year low of $100.47 and a 1 year high of $135.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $123.52 and a 200 day moving average of $116.17. The company has a market cap of $23.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.87, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.15 and a quick ratio of 0.13.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.01. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a net margin of 17.16% and a return on equity of 17.06%. The business had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.53 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Royal Caribbean Cruises will post 9.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.94%. Royal Caribbean Cruises’s payout ratio is 32.70%.

In other news, CEO Richard D. Fain sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.55, for a total transaction of $2,411,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 805,751 shares in the company, valued at $97,133,283.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Lawrence R. Pimentel sold 10,928 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $1,311,360.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 58,335 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,000,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 70,928 shares of company stock worth $8,737,560. Corporate insiders own 13.07% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 169.9% during the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 13,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,500,000 after buying an additional 8,308 shares during the last quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,640,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,830,000 after buying an additional 69,230 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Ltd. CA grew its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 23.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Ltd. CA now owns 20,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,775,000 after buying an additional 3,987 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Inc. CA grew its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 67.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Inc. CA now owns 40,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,410,000 after buying an additional 16,304 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.66% of the company’s stock.

About Royal Caribbean Cruises

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara Club Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands. The Royal Caribbean International brand provides itineraries to destinations worldwide, including Alaska, Asia, Australia, Bahamas, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, Europe, the Panama Canal, and New Zealand with cruise lengths that range from 2 to 23 nights.

