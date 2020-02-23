Evertec Inc (NYSE:EVTC) Stake Trimmed by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP lowered its stake in Evertec Inc (NYSE:EVTC) by 19.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 74,777 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 17,603 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned approximately 0.10% of Evertec worth $2,545,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EVTC. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Evertec by 694.8% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 468,230 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $14,618,000 after buying an additional 409,316 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Evertec by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,928,308 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $291,955,000 after buying an additional 158,378 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new position in shares of Evertec in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,569,000. Arabesque Asset Management Ltd raised its stake in shares of Evertec by 303.0% in the 3rd quarter. Arabesque Asset Management Ltd now owns 89,415 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,792,000 after acquiring an additional 67,230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP raised its stake in shares of Evertec by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 513,825 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $17,070,000 after acquiring an additional 62,159 shares in the last quarter. 79.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EVTC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Evertec from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. ValuEngine downgraded Evertec from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th.

Shares of NYSE EVTC opened at $33.31 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17. The business’s 50 day moving average is $34.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.09. The company has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.17 and a beta of 0.73. Evertec Inc has a 12 month low of $26.56 and a 12 month high of $37.38.

In other Evertec news, EVP Luis A. Rodriguez-Gonzalez sold 13,000 shares of Evertec stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.06, for a total value of $416,780.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,809,626.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

EVERTEC, Inc engage in transaction processing business serving financial institutions, merchants, corporations, and government agencies in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates in four segments: Payment Services – Puerto Rico & Caribbean; Payment Services – Latin America; Merchant Acquiring; and Business Solutions.

