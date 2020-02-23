Eagle Asset Management Inc. Boosts Holdings in Evertec Inc (NYSE:EVTC)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Evertec Inc (NYSE:EVTC) by 5.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 353,680 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,754 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. owned 0.49% of Evertec worth $12,039,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Evertec by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,928,308 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $291,955,000 after purchasing an additional 158,378 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in Evertec by 125.0% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,597,223 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $54,372,000 after purchasing an additional 887,449 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Evertec by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 612,060 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $20,835,000 after purchasing an additional 6,526 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP lifted its holdings in Evertec by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 513,825 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $17,070,000 after purchasing an additional 62,159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Evertec by 694.8% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 468,230 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $14,618,000 after purchasing an additional 409,316 shares in the last quarter. 79.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Evertec alerts:

In other news, EVP Luis A. Rodriguez-Gonzalez sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.06, for a total transaction of $416,780.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,809,626.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of EVTC opened at $33.31 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.86 and a beta of 0.73. Evertec Inc has a 1 year low of $26.56 and a 1 year high of $37.38. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.91.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on EVTC shares. ValuEngine cut Evertec from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut Evertec from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th.

Evertec Profile

EVERTEC, Inc engage in transaction processing business serving financial institutions, merchants, corporations, and government agencies in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates in four segments: Payment Services – Puerto Rico & Caribbean; Payment Services – Latin America; Merchant Acquiring; and Business Solutions.

Further Reading: Sell-Side Analysts

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EVTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Evertec Inc (NYSE:EVTC).

Receive News & Ratings for Evertec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evertec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.