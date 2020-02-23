Ceredex Value Advisors LLC Has $46.36 Million Stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (NYSE:RCL)

Ceredex Value Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (NYSE:RCL) by 12.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 344,350 shares of the company’s stock after selling 51,100 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC’s holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises were worth $46,359,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NewFocus Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. NewFocus Financial Group LLC now owns 8,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,164,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 34.5% during the 4th quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 37.3% during the 4th quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 105.4% during the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 38,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,175,000 after acquiring an additional 19,890 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises during the 4th quarter valued at about $243,000. Institutional investors own 71.66% of the company’s stock.

In other Royal Caribbean Cruises news, CEO Lawrence R. Pimentel sold 10,928 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $1,311,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 58,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,000,200. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard D. Fain sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.69, for a total transaction of $2,393,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 773,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $92,536,767.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 70,928 shares of company stock valued at $8,737,560. Insiders own 13.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RCL stock opened at $106.11 on Friday. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd has a 12-month low of $100.47 and a 12-month high of $135.32. The company has a market capitalization of $23.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $123.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $116.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.01. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a net margin of 17.16% and a return on equity of 17.06%. The company had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.53 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd will post 9.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be paid a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.94%. Royal Caribbean Cruises’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.70%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on RCL. Argus lowered shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $138.00 target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Cfra reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $100.00 target price (down from $135.00) on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research report on Monday, February 10th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, SunTrust Banks decreased their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $157.00 to $156.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Royal Caribbean Cruises currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $141.15.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara Club Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands. The Royal Caribbean International brand provides itineraries to destinations worldwide, including Alaska, Asia, Australia, Bahamas, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, Europe, the Panama Canal, and New Zealand with cruise lengths that range from 2 to 23 nights.

