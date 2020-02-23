Advisory Services Network LLC Makes New $30,000 Investment in Everi Holdings Inc (NYSE:EVRI)

Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Everi Holdings Inc (NYSE:EVRI) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 2,264 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EVRI. Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Everi by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,003,704 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $50,791,000 after acquiring an additional 90,222 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Everi by 52.3% in the fourth quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 1,810,932 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $24,321,000 after purchasing an additional 621,608 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust boosted its holdings in Everi by 20.3% in the fourth quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 1,749,201 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $23,492,000 after purchasing an additional 294,761 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Everi by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,349,920 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $11,420,000 after purchasing an additional 11,335 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Everi by 474.9% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,149,788 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $9,727,000 after purchasing an additional 949,788 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.34% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on EVRI. Zacks Investment Research raised Everi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, December 16th. TheStreet raised Everi from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.00.

NYSE:EVRI opened at $14.28 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $13.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.21. Everi Holdings Inc has a 1-year low of $7.49 and a 1-year high of $14.88.

About Everi

Everi Holdings Inc provides technology solutions for the casino gaming industry in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Caribbean, Central America, and Asia. The company operates in two segments, Games and FinTech. It offers gaming products, such as classic mechanical reel games, video reel games, core HDX, Empire MPX and the Texan HDX, wide area progressive games, and slot tournament systems; and sells player terminals, licenses, back office systems, and other related equipment.

