Rev Group (NYSE:REVG) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Rev Group (NYSE:REVG) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “REV Group, Inc. designs, manufactures and distributes specialty vehicles, and related aftermarket parts and services. Its operating segment includes Fire & Emergency, Commercial and Recreation. Fire & Emergency segment provides ambulances, fire apparatus, school buses, mobility vans and municipal transit buses. Commercial segment provides industrial and commercial services through terminal trucks, cut-away buses and street sweepers. Recreation segment provides consumer leisure through recreational vehicles and luxury buses. REV Group, Inc. is headquartered in Milwaukee, WI. “

REVG has been the subject of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Co lowered Rev Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered Rev Group from an “equal” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Rev Group from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 20th. ValuEngine lowered Rev Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank increased their price target on Rev Group from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.86.

NYSE:REVG opened at $10.01 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $599.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 2.95. Rev Group has a one year low of $8.23 and a one year high of $14.99. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.80.

Rev Group (NYSE:REVG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 18th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $652.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $631.23 million. Rev Group had a positive return on equity of 4.61% and a negative net margin of 0.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Rev Group will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Rev Group news, CFO Dean J. Nolden sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.66, for a total value of $53,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 141,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,504,126. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 3.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Rev Group by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 1,010 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Rev Group by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 150,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,845,000 after purchasing an additional 1,176 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Rev Group by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 53,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $657,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of Rev Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Rev Group by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 42,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,000 after purchasing an additional 2,881 shares during the last quarter.

REV Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes specialty vehicles in the United States, Canada, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Latin America, the Caribbean, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fire & Emergency, Commercial, and Recreation. The Fire & Emergency segment offers a range of fire apparatus and ambulance products for municipalities and private contractors.

