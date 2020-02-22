Advisory Services Network LLC Acquires Shares of 1,243 Evertec Inc (NYSE:EVTC)

Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Evertec Inc (NYSE:EVTC) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,243 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Evertec by 694.8% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 468,230 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $14,618,000 after acquiring an additional 409,316 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Evertec by 1.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,928,308 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $291,955,000 after acquiring an additional 158,378 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new stake in shares of Evertec in the third quarter worth approximately $2,569,000. Arabesque Asset Management Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Evertec by 303.0% in the third quarter. Arabesque Asset Management Ltd now owns 89,415 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,792,000 after acquiring an additional 67,230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP boosted its stake in shares of Evertec by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 513,825 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $17,070,000 after acquiring an additional 62,159 shares during the last quarter. 79.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on EVTC shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Evertec from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. ValuEngine lowered Evertec from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th.

NYSE EVTC opened at $33.31 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $34.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.86 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 1.91. Evertec Inc has a fifty-two week low of $26.56 and a fifty-two week high of $37.38.

In other Evertec news, EVP Luis A. Rodriguez-Gonzalez sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.06, for a total transaction of $416,780.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 56,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,809,626.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

About Evertec

EVERTEC, Inc engage in transaction processing business serving financial institutions, merchants, corporations, and government agencies in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates in four segments: Payment Services – Puerto Rico & Caribbean; Payment Services – Latin America; Merchant Acquiring; and Business Solutions.

