Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (NYSE:RCL) Position Reduced by Synovus Financial Corp

Synovus Financial Corp decreased its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (NYSE:RCL) by 22.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,263 shares of the company’s stock after selling 957 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises were worth $437,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RCL. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in the third quarter valued at $31,000. FTB Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 33.5% in the third quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advantage Inc. bought a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in the third quarter valued at $40,000. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 40.9% in the fourth quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. 71.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on RCL. Cfra reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $100.00 price target (down previously from $135.00) on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a report on Monday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $138.00 price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Argus cut shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Nomura reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Royal Caribbean Cruises presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $141.15.

In related news, CEO Lawrence R. Pimentel sold 10,928 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $1,311,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 58,335 shares in the company, valued at $7,000,200. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Richard D. Fain sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.69, for a total transaction of $2,393,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 773,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $92,536,767.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 70,928 shares of company stock valued at $8,737,560 over the last quarter. 13.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE RCL traded up $0.10 on Wednesday, hitting $111.51. 1,048,095 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,892,281. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd has a 52-week low of $100.47 and a 52-week high of $135.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.15 and a quick ratio of 0.13. The company has a market capitalization of $23.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.45. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $124.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $116.22.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.01. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a net margin of 17.16% and a return on equity of 17.06%. The business had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.53 EPS. Royal Caribbean Cruises’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd will post 9.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Company Profile

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara Club Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands. The Royal Caribbean International brand provides itineraries to destinations worldwide, including Alaska, Asia, Australia, Bahamas, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, Europe, the Panama Canal, and New Zealand with cruise lengths that range from 2 to 23 nights.

