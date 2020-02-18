Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (NYSE:RCL) Shares Bought by Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (NYSE:RCL) by 106.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 584 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises were worth $78,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of RCL. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 5.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,601,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,406,276,000 after purchasing an additional 561,317 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 22.9% during the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI boosted its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 53.0% during the third quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 10,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,134,000 after buying an additional 3,625 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 11.1% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 28,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,064,000 after buying an additional 2,818 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 3.2% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 40,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,386,000 after buying an additional 1,256 shares in the last quarter. 71.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Royal Caribbean Cruises alerts:

Shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises stock opened at $113.16 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $125.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $116.23. The company has a market cap of $23.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd has a 1 year low of $100.47 and a 1 year high of $135.32.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.54 billion. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a return on equity of 17.06% and a net margin of 17.16%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.53 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd will post 9.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Richard D. Fain sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.55, for a total value of $2,411,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 805,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $97,133,283.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Lawrence R. Pimentel sold 10,928 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $1,311,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 58,335 shares in the company, valued at $7,000,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 70,928 shares of company stock worth $8,737,560 over the last three months. 13.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

RCL has been the subject of several research reports. ValuEngine raised Royal Caribbean Cruises from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Berenberg Bank cut Royal Caribbean Cruises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the company from $125.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut Royal Caribbean Cruises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $133.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Macquarie reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $141.00 target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Buckingham Research cut Royal Caribbean Cruises from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $158.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $141.15.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Company Profile

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara Club Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands. The Royal Caribbean International brand provides itineraries to destinations worldwide, including Alaska, Asia, Australia, Bahamas, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, Europe, the Panama Canal, and New Zealand with cruise lengths that range from 2 to 23 nights.

Featured Story: What is the Rule of 72?

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Caribbean Cruises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Caribbean Cruises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.