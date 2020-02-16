Caribbean Investment (LON:CIHL) Hits New 12-Month High at $36.00

Caribbean Investment Holdings Ltd (LON:CIHL)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 36 ($0.47) and last traded at GBX 35 ($0.46), with a volume of 39500 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 32 ($0.42).

The company has a market cap of $36.28 million and a PE ratio of 2.20. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 30.14 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 20.21.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 2nd were given a GBX 5.39 ($0.07) dividend. This represents a yield of 28.37%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 2nd. Caribbean Investment’s payout ratio is presently 0.69%.

Caribbean Investment Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial services in Belize and internationally. The company offers savings accounts, non-interest bearing and interest bearing checking accounts, merchant accounts, and term deposits; and lending services, including overdrafts, lines of credit, and secured mortgage loans for personal, residential, or commercial purposes.

