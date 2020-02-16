Aigen Investment Management LP Invests $108,000 in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (NYSE:RCL)

Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (NYSE:RCL) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $108,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 5.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,601,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,406,276,000 after purchasing an additional 561,317 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 22.9% in the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 536 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 851.1% in the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 447 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 5.7% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 12,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,396,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares during the period. Finally, Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI grew its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 53.0% in the third quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 10,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,134,000 after purchasing an additional 3,625 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.84% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on RCL. Zacks Investment Research cut Royal Caribbean Cruises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $133.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Buckingham Research cut Royal Caribbean Cruises from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $158.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. SunTrust Banks reduced their price target on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $157.00 to $156.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Argus raised Royal Caribbean Cruises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Nomura reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $141.15.

NYSE RCL opened at $113.16 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $126.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $116.25. The company has a market capitalization of $23.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.45. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd has a 52 week low of $100.47 and a 52 week high of $135.32.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.54 billion. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a return on equity of 17.06% and a net margin of 17.16%. Royal Caribbean Cruises’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.53 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd will post 10.18 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Richard D. Fain sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.69, for a total value of $2,393,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 773,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,536,767.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Lawrence R. Pimentel sold 10,928 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $1,311,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 58,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,000,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 70,928 shares of company stock valued at $8,737,560. Corporate insiders own 13.07% of the company’s stock.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara Club Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands. The Royal Caribbean International brand provides itineraries to destinations worldwide, including Alaska, Asia, Australia, Bahamas, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, Europe, the Panama Canal, and New Zealand with cruise lengths that range from 2 to 23 nights.

